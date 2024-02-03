Politics Officially: At precisely 4 p.m., Serbia submitted an urgent request Nemanja Stevanović submitted Serbia's request for convening an extraordinary session of UN Security Council (UNSC) due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: RTS Monday, February 5, 2024 | 16:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The request was submitted to the Guyana Mission to the political adviser in the mission of this country, which is the chair of the United Nations Security Council.



The request draws attention to the current situation on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija and in connection with Kosovo and Metohija, which is in sharp contrast to the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution (1999) 1244. The current situation is of such a nature that it requires holding a special session of the Security Council, it is stated in the request.