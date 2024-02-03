Politics 0

Officially: At precisely 4 p.m., Serbia submitted an urgent request

Nemanja Stevanović submitted Serbia's request for convening an extraordinary session of UN Security Council (UNSC) due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.

Source: RTS
Share
EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The request was submitted to the Guyana Mission to the political adviser in the mission of this country, which is the chair of the United Nations Security Council.

The request draws attention to the current situation on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija and in connection with Kosovo and Metohija, which is in sharp contrast to the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution (1999) 1244. The current situation is of such a nature that it requires holding a special session of the Security Council, it is stated in the request.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

"Kurti won't stop"

President of the parliamentary committee for Kosovo and Metohija, Milovan Drecun, said that Albin Kurti won't stop at the decision to abolish Serbian Dinar. ​

Politics Thursday, February 1, 2024 10:20 Comments: 8
FOTO TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SEVERNE MAKEDONIJE
page 1 of 17 go to page