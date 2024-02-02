Politics EU deploys armored vehicles to stop the protests; Opposition blocked Serbia for weeks In Serbia, opposition erects roadblocks, President of Serbia doesn't send police, while in the EU, farmers' protests are being suppressed with armored vehicles. Source: B92 Friday, February 2, 2024 | 10:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

The absurdity is that the opposition criticizes the government and talks about "dictatorship", complains about it to the European Union, and the same European Union "solves" problems with armored vehicles, according to the media.



Let us remind you that in Serbia, the opposition blocked highways and borders for weeks, but the police were not engaged to quell the protests.



"Farmer blockades across the EU, 18 people were arrested in France for attempting to block the Rungis market in Paris, which was surrounded by dozens of police vehicles and officers in riot gear! There are armored vehicles around Paris, protecting the capital from the oncoming convoy of tractors," it said in the report.