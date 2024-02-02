Politics Important address: Vučić at 1:00 p.m. on the abolition of Serbian currency on Kosovo President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will address the public on Friday, February 2, at 1:00 p.m. Source: B92 Friday, February 2, 2024 | 10:33 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

As reported by his cabinet, the president will address the citizens of Serbia from the Palace of Serbia.



The President of Serbia did not address the media after the meeting with representatives of Quint and the EU, where they discussed Pristina's decision to abolish the Serbian dinar on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.



After that, as reported by the media, Vučić also spoke with two European leaders, whose names were not mentioned, and today he also met with the Russian ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko, whom he thanked for Russia's support.



“I informed Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko about the latest unilateral move by Pristina, clearly directed against the Serb people in Kosovo and Metohija and the possible consequences of this irresponsible act by the Kurti regime,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I reiterated gratitude to Russia for its support for the respect of Serbia’s territorial integrity,” Vucic wrote.



After those intense diplomatic activities, caused by the decision of the government of Albin Kurti, which threatens to encourage a wave of emigration of our people from the southern province, it was expected that Vučić would address the public in the next 48 hours and inform the citizens about the most important details of this painful series of talks.