Politics "Kurti won't stop" President of the parliamentary committee for Kosovo and Metohija, Milovan Drecun, said that Albin Kurti won't stop at the decision to abolish Serbian Dinar.
Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 1, 2024 | 10:20

Drecun told RTS today that the decision of the administration in Pristina to abolish the dinar is one of the hardest blows for Serbs.



​"Pristina wants to expel the state of Serbia and its presence at the KIM, to eliminate all institutions that can be linked to our state, and to make it impossible for the Serbian people to live normally," Drecun told RTS.



He believes that in case Kurti didn't have the support of "those who guard his back", he would have negotiated differently and know how far he can go, therefore, Drecun points out, the most important thing is to put pressure on him, to cancel any kind of military aid, because Kurti is the most sensitive to it.



Drecun emphasized that this move is one of a series of very harmful actions taken by the administration in Pristina, which are directed against the survival of the normal life of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.



"If you take such steps, you directly attack normal life, people's safety, everything that a person should do, so that Kurti could live in one territory, in one space," said Drecun. Drecun assessed that Kurti wants at all costs to force Belgrade to treat Kosovo as a state.



"They are looking for some kind of licensing of some of our banks, according to the laws of the so-called Kosovo, in order to simply force Belgrade to treat our territory as a kind of state. On the other hand, it is obvious that the western part of the international community, which can influence the behavior of Pristina, seems to be turning a deaf ear to all our requests, our pleas, all the facts and arguments that we present, that it can cause perhaps the most serious destabilization and crisis in Kosovo and Metohija," Drecun said.



As he says, if Quint really wanted to stop Kurti from that intention, it could have done it already and not wait for the last moment. This, says Drecun, can be regarded as a simple acceptance of Kurti's policy of putting pressure on Belgrade to make political concessions with strong blows to the life of the Serbian people in Kosovo and that in the talks in Brussels, in the dialogue, they are actually guided by what Pristina is asking for.



"Pristina at any cost wants to achieve de facto recognition and for Belgrade to agree with the membership of the so-called Kosovo in international organizations. They exert pressure on the Serbian people, they are making it impossible for them to have a normal life as much as possible. Serbs are starting to emigrate, it is not a mass emigration now, but the number of Serbs who remain in Kosovo is in decline," said Drecun.



He also believes that Kurti does not respect the agreements because he is allowed to do so by those who, as he says, "guard his back" for him and the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo.



"If he didn't have that support, he would have negotiated differently, he would have known how far he could go. But he is encouraged. The most important thing is to cancel any further assistance to Kurti on the military front and support in the transformation of the KBS into the so-called Kosovo Army. It is the most sensitive issue. If you want to really make him behave as we at least hear in public from some Western politicians, then you have to stop that support," emphasizes Drecun.



He also points out that Kurti will not form the Community of Serbian Municipalities and that he said so clearly and loudly, but, as Drecun says, he is interested in causing as much damage as possible to the Serbian people, because he believes that this puts the greatest pressure on Belgrade.



"I am afraid that due to the realization of that goal, Kurti could continue undertaking other activities. You see, they are constantly inventing some measures that are harmful to the survival of the Serbian people," says Drecun.



He pointed out that NATO in Brussels is considering the issue of increasing the number of soldiers in Kosovo, which indicates that "it seems that they are planning and expecting a new destabilization in Kosovo".



"That can only happen if Kurti reaches out for additional measures against the Serbian people. This causes a dilemma - does anyone in the West want to stop Kurti from acting disastrously for the survival of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija," said Drecun.



