Vučić met with General Brieger; Safety of the Serbian population on KiM is a priority

Aleksandar Vučić met today with General Robert Brieger, Chairman of the Military Committee of the European Union.

Foto: Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
He wrote on his Instagram account: "I spoke with the chairman of the Military Committee of the European Union about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as about the strengthening of military-economic and military-technical cooperation between Serbia and the EU.

"I emphasized that for our country, the safety of the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija and the maintenance of peace and stability in the region are a priority, and I thanked the European military forces for their commitment in this direction," concluded Vučić.

