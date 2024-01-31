Politics Important address by Vučić within 48 hours: He will talk with White House officials? President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, after meeting representatives of Quint and EU, will talk with high-ranking officials from Joseph Biden' s administration. Source: Novosti Wednesday, January 31, 2024 | 22:02 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ nr

They will discuss the decision of the authorities in Pristina to activate the decree on the abolition of the Serbian Dinar in Kosovo and Metohija starting tomorrow.



As "Novosti" unofficially learns, the head of state also spoke with two European leaders tonight, and a meeting with the Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan Kharchenko is scheduled for tomorrow.



After this intense diplomatic activity of the President of Serbia, caused by the crazy decision of the government of Albin Kurti, which threatens to encourage a wave of emigration of our people from the southern province, it is expected that Vučić will address the public in the next 48 hours and inform the citizens about the most important details of this painful series of talks.