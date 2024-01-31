Politics Vučić urgently with ambassadors of Quint and EU; Central Bank of the so-called Kosovo President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet today with the ambassadors of the Quint countries, as well as the head of the European Union delegation. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 31, 2024 | 14:30 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

The Quint countries are the USA, Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany.



The meeting was announced for 18:00, in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of Serbia.



To recall, last night Vučić held an emergency meeting with some ministers of the Government of Serbia due to the announcement by Pristina to abolish the use of the Serbian dinar.



The special envoy of the European Union for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, announced yesterday in Pristina that the government of temporary institutions will present information about the dinar ban in Kosovo and Metohija.



Today, the Central Bank of the so-called Kosovo announced that it is considering the possibility of postponing the decree on abolishing the use of the Serbian dinar in the territory of the so-called of Kosovo, i.e. introducing the use of the euro.