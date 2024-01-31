Politics Report released, containing proof: Serbs are fleeing. It's all his fault... More than 10 percent of Serbs left Kosovo last year due to constant pressure from Pristina, according to a report by the International Crisis Group. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 31, 2024 | 10:29 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

It is also estimated that tensions in Kosovo have increased since the coming to power of the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti.



In the report "Towards Normal Relations between Kosovo and Serbia" it is indicated that the departures are accelerating an already existing trend, and it is estimated that up to one third of Serbs have left in the last eight years.



According to reports, in 2015 the number of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija was estimated at 145,000, and by 2023, it had fallen to less than 100,000.



It is added that although the exact numbers are unknown due to the Serb boycott of the last census in 2011, Serbian authorities say that another 13 percent of Serbs left Kosovo and Metohija during the past year.



The report points out that Kurti's government, since taking office, has been raising tensions in four municipalities in the north of Kosovo, where Serbs form the majority population.



The International Crisis Group assesses that Pristina's refusal to grant greater autonomy to the Serbs is one of the two main reasons for tensions with Belgrade, and that the other is Belgrade's refusal to recognize the independence of the so-called Kosovo.



According to the report, Belgrade and Pristina achieved "a form of overlapping sovereignty in the north of Kosovo and Metohija" and Belgrade provided education and health care, and Pristina provided law enforcement and the judiciary, but Kurti, as it is emphasized, sent heavily armed police to the north of KiM, introduced an embargo on Serbian goods, suppressed Serbian institutions and banned the use of Serbian currency.



In 2021, Pristina began to exercise its power in northern Kosovo by deploying large, militarized special police forces, which led to boycotts and mass resignations of Serbs from positions in Pristina institutions, according to the International Crisis Group.



The International Crisis Group believes that the number of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija will probably decrease in both absolute and relative terms, regardless of what happens in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, but that the rate of change will almost certainly depend on the level of tension, on the perception of security and on politics.



The International Crisis Group states that it claimed that the best path to good relations between Belgrade and Pristina is a compromise in which, as stated, "Serbia accepts Kosovo's independence in exchange for Kosovo to give significant self-government to the Serbian minority", but points out that demographic changes caused by political tensions risk the population of Serbs in Kosovo is "reducing to the point where autonomy may become impractical".



It is added that Pristina might welcome this demographic change, but that it is in Pristina's best interest that the Serbs stay and have the opportunity for self-government. The International Crisis Group believes that the EU should encourage Pristina to redirect the police work in the northern municipalities to meet the needs of the community and that special units should not be used in the daily work of the police, as well as that the North of Kosovo should send more policemen who speak Serbian language.



The International Crisis Group also believes that Pristina should work to meet the needs of the Serbian minority in northern Kosovo, especially in employment, health care and education, and that if this cannot be done within the framework of the partial autonomy discussed for municipalities with a Serbian majority, the EU and member states should "press the parties to develop alternative ways to achieve the same goal".



It is also assessed that the EU should encourage Pristina to relax its strict security measures in the north, including the withdrawal of special police, and Serbia to, as stated, "put pressure" to cooperate fully in efforts, including those by KFOR, to close the administrative line for, as stated, "arms smuggling".