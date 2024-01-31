Politics Vučić held an emergency meeting with ministers due to Kurti's decision to ban dinar President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, held an emergency meeting with some ministers of the Government of Serbia on Tuesday evening. ​ Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 31, 2024 | 09:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

The meeting followed after the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, rejected the proposal of the USA, the EU and the Quint countries and decided that the ban on the use of the dinar in Kosovo and Metohija would begin today, Tanjug was told in the Presidency.



At the meeting held in the Presidency, the next steps that Belgrade will take on this occasion were discussed.



The special envoy of the European Union for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, announced on Tuesday in Pristina that the government of temporary institutions will present information on the banning of dinars as currency in Kosovo and Metohija today.



After meeting with the prime minister and the president of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti and Vjosa Osmani, he said that the Central Bank's decision on the suspension of the dinar was discussed in the talks, but he did not want to provide more details.



"We mentioned the issue of the decision of the Central Bank of Kosovo, but I will not be the spokesperson of the Kosovo government. There will be information that will be announced (on Wednesday)," Lajcak said.