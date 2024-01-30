Politics Serbia introduces mandatory military service? Vučić revealed the procedure President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke today with the military leadership of our country about the introduction of military service in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 30, 2024 | 12:02 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

"We talked about the introduction of military service. They presented a convincing argument that it is necessary, and when we will be able to introduce it depends on the fulfillment of financial assumptions," said Vučić, adding:



"They must submit all their proposals to me by May 1st, and after that, we will make a decision and if it is affirmative, it will be submitted to the National Assembly".



Vučić then explained that the doctrine of total defense is that it is the people who protect their country and the army equals the people, and "we will all have to be involved if the country is attacked".



He commented on the talks about the introduction of military service in Croatia and stated that it is the Croats who take over the practice and decisions made by Serbia.



"We are looking at how to motivate people for the army, and morale in the army is higher than ever. Now we have heroes in the true sense of the word," he added.