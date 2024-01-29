Politics Vucic and Lajcak meet today to discuss Kosovo and Metohija Aleksandar Vučić meets with the EU's Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčak. Source: B92 Monday, January 29, 2024 | 08:08 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Zarko Prusac

The meeting will be held at 12:30, in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.



The topic is the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.



Before this meeting, the embassies of the Quint countries - France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the USA - in Pristina called for the suspension of the implementation of the decree of the central bank in Pristina according to which, from February 1, the euro is the only means of carrying out cash payment transactions in Kosovo.



The joint announcement of the embassies of the Quint countries in Pristina followed the meeting of the ambassador of the Quint and the head of the EU Office in Pristina with the Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina Albin Kurti, which was held on Friday and one of the main topics was the regulation of the central bank in Pristina on payment transactions. The Central Bank in Pristina announced on January 17 that the euro will be the only currency allowed for cash payments in Kosovo and Metohija, and that this measure will come into force on February 1 of this year.



The National Bank of Serbia pointed out that the announced measures of Pristina to prevent the entry and use of the Serbian dinar in Kosovo and Metohija are aimed exclusively at denying the basic income that the population and business entities earn in dinars in Kosovo and Metohija, and thus at preventing the basic conditions for survival of the entire Serbian population.