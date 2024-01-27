Politics Vučić from Skopje: We are building the best possible relations, we need unity Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the media from North Macedonia after the Saint Sava Academy. Source: B92 Saturday, January 27, 2024 | 21:21 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADA AP VOJVODINE/ bg

"I am very happy that I could be with our people tonight in North Macedonia. I want to extend my gratitude to the representatives of the Macedonian state. It was a wonderful manifestation. I heard the magnificent speech of Igor Mirović and I will ask him to prepare something for Candlemas, our National holiday Sretenje. I knew he was a poet, but this is his best speech," said Vučić.



He reminded that Serbs and Macedonians have no one closer and that it is important to work together.



"Everything we do yields results, and you saw how enthusiastic our people were tonight. We need to work together as much as possible, we will need stronger cooperation around the EXPO," said the President.



He added that the Serbian people are respected in Macedonia, and that we need unity. He says that he is not particularly interested in the recommendations of the European Parliament regarding elections.



"Do you know what the previous recommendation was? Well, it was a recommendation to the countries that did not recognize the so-called Kosovo to recognize it. Fortunately, no one listened to them. It is clear to me in what direction it is going. The majority there are held by the greens and reds, greens and yellows, whatever you want. They will always bring some recommendations against the interests of Serbia. We will thank them, say that we understand what they want to say, and we will work on the future of Serbia. I can't explain to you how upset I am," said Vučić.



Vučić added that he was sorry for the people who are the target of personal attacks by the opposition, namely Dragan Djilas, talking about Dragana Kosjerina, who was attacked because she was the host of the presentation of the Serbia 2027 program, but the attacks on Milica Nedić, as well.



"Then you see that this is a reversal of thesis. When we Serbs sing some songs, our songs are always controversial. What is controversial in them? Well, no one knows. Then, you also witness on our political scene that someone calls Milica Nedic a criminal for working on Studio B when Djilas did not manage Studio B and that is a serious crime. I guess the realization of all dreams and God-loving truth is wonderful if you work for Djilas, and if you don't work for Djilas, it's a terrible thing that you can't overcome in your campaign. I don't want to say anything bad and especially not on this day when we should be celebrating the day of unity and Serbian harmony. But I will say just one word. I understand the frustrations, when you have few people at the protest. More people gathered tonight in Skopje than they had in Belgrade. Not all people could even enter the hall tonight because of the crowd. I won't tell you how many people there were, you have to save reputation of your political opponents," said Vučić. He said that what he can offer to the people of Serbia is the development plan that has been set, and pointed out that it is a big thing for us.



"In 14 days, pensions increased by 14.8 percent will be paid. They will be paid from February 5 to 10. I am happy for both pensioners and people in the public sector who will receive increased salaries," said Vučić.