Politics Vučić's message on Holocaust Remembrance Day: "That it never happens again to anyone" President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day. ​ Source: B92 Saturday, January 27, 2024 | 17:23 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bs.

"On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we preserve the memory of the great sacrifice of the Jewish people, while we fight for the preservation of the highest values of humanity for everyone - freedom, equality and the right to a dignified life. That it never happens again to anyone," said Vučić on the X social network.