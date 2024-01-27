Vučić's message on Holocaust Remembrance Day: "That it never happens again to anyone"
President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day. Source: B92
"On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we preserve the memory of the great sacrifice of the Jewish people, while we fight for the preservation of the highest values of humanity for everyone - freedom, equality and the right to a dignified life. That it never happens again to anyone," said Vučić on the X social network.
На Дан сећања на Холокауст, чувамо сећање на велику жртву јеврејског народа, док се боримо за очување највиших вредности човечанства за све - слободу, једнакост и право на достојанствен живот. Да се никада никоме не понови.— Александар Вучић (@predsednikrs) January 27, 2024