Vučić's message on Holocaust Remembrance Day: "That it never happens again to anyone"

President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day. ​

Source: B92
FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bs.
"On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we preserve the memory of the great sacrifice of the Jewish people, while we fight for the preservation of the highest values of humanity for everyone - freedom, equality and the right to a dignified life. That it never happens again to anyone," said Vučić on the X social network.

