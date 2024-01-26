Politics Vučić visiting the monastery in Lepčince: "We leave all to future generations" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, today visited the monastery of the Holy Great Martyr Panteleimon in the village of Lepčince, near Vranje. Source: B92 Friday, January 26, 2024 | 10:39 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs.

President Vučić was welcomed by Bishop Pahomije of Vranje and mother Jelena, abbess of the monastery of the Holy Great Martyr Panteleimon.



"Great sanctuary, it's beautiful here," said Vučić.



Vučić will also visit the works on the reconstruction of the General Hospital in Vranje, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic. President of Serbia spoke with the abbots of the monastery.



"We will try to do what we talked about. We do not underestimate religious tourism, when you go to our monasteries, you see how beautiful it is and people are looking for new places. We will offer people more places and give them new facilities. It will be an important link in our chain. It will to be a place that people will visit with great joy," said Vučić.



"Our fertility rate is rather low, and others are even lower than ours. We have to raise the fertility rate to 1.75 and set new goals. It is not only a question of money, it is a question of awareness, conscience, understanding and everything we build we have to leave to someone behind us. So that life does not die with us," said Vučić.



Vučić announced that the maternity hospital in Vranje will be completed by May. "It will be one of the most modern maternity hospitals in Vranje. 1,249 babies a year, if there were 1,600-1,700 in Vranje, it would be a lifesaver," said Vučić.



President of Serbia also announced that tomorrow he is going to Skopje to the Saint Sava Academy.

The monastery church is dedicated to Saint Panteleimon, the great martyr and healer.



This monastery is a part of the Prohor Pčinjski monastery, as a separate monastic estate with a church and under its management.



That nunnery, which is cared for by about fifteen nuns, is part of a beautiful monastery complex that, in addition to the monastery itself, also contains lodgings for guests and nuns, a landscaped courtyard, a sculpture, a bell tower and a well.



The village of Lepčince is located about 22 kilometers southeast of Vranje.