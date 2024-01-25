Politics Vučić met with a woman who suffered obstetric violence: "Thank you for your courage" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met today with Marica Mihajlović from Sremska Mitrovica. Source: B92 Thursday, January 25, 2024 | 16:46 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bs.

Vučić pointed out that he is very sorry for everything that happened.



"We can't revive the child, but we can try to make sure it never happens in the future. I saw that all the midwives were very fair and that they mostly confirmed what you said," said Vučić.



Marica thanked the president for receiving her.



"I am especially sorry for the child and that this is your first child. I have heard about all the problems, so we will definitely try to fix that one part as a country, but it is much more important that I ask all the people who are doing the most beautiful and humane job to be always one hundred percent dedicated," said Vučić. He added:



"Thank you endlessly for your courage, determination and honesty, so that this kind of thing would not happen to others".

Let's remind you, Marica Mihajlović recently went public and announced that she suffered violence from an obstetrician gynecologist during childbirth in the General Hospital in Sremska Mitrovica, after which the baby died.



Vučić said on Wednesday that he was sad about what happened to Marica Mihajlović in the maternity hospital in Sremska Mitrovica, but that he was happy that she went public with it, thereby saving many other children, because obstetricians will have to be more careful.