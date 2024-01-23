Politics 0

Vučić threatened with murder: The man who mentioned assassination got arrested

By order of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, the special department for High-Tech Crime, a man who threatened Aleksandar Vučić was arrested.

Foto: Profimedia
He threatened to kill Aleksandar Vucic on the X social network.

As reported by the media, it is about a network user with the initials O.S., who wrote on that social network the following: "An assassination, realistically, would be a blessing", commenting on the post "The entire program of the opposition can and must be reduced to one point: the arrest of Aleksandar Vučić".

