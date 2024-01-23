Politics Bilčik: All parties to accept election results Member of EP and EU Rapporteur for Serbia, Vladimir Bilčik, stated that he does not anticipate any international investigation of the elections in Serbia. Source: Voice of America, FONET Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | 10:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/STEFAN BRANKOVIĆ

In an interview with the Voice of America, Vladimir Bilčik said that it is up to the institutions of Serbia to eliminate possible irregularities that occurred during the extraordinary parliamentary and local elections on December 17.



"Serbia is a representative democracy that organized its elections in which the ruling majority and the opposition participated. It is important to listen to the observers engaged in the long-term observation mission of the OSCE and take their conclusions seriously, and I am sure that the international institutions can work together with the domestic ones in Serbia", Bilcik said.



He emphasized that he is encouraged that the authorities in Serbia are ready to "fully cooperate with international institutions" should any issues arise that would require their involvement, adding that if there are corrections, it is up to the institutions of Serbia.



"There are issues that we pointed out in my report to the European Parliament years ago. These are recommendations regarding the integrity of the election campaign and the rules related to the pre-election period, which must be taken seriously, so that during the next elections there will no longer be those fundamental problems," specified Bilčik.

Establish institutions in accordance with the election results

Speaking about the fact that his statements were interpreted by part of the Serbian public as if he claimed that the voting took place without major irregularities, Bilčik said that this was the result of "taking certain words out of context", and that it is important for the benefit of all parties to follow up on all the shortcomings and irregularities during the elections, adding that it is extremely important for the Serbian Parliament to start work and for the government to take over.



"Times are very difficult throughout Europe, but at the same time they are also times of important opportunities, especially when it comes to the enlargement of the European Union. We expect the formation of institutions to take place in accordance with the election results, and I think it is important that the election results are fully accepted by all side," Bilčik pointed out.

Russian interference

Commenting on the claims of the authorities in Serbia about the interference of an unnamed western country in the elections in Serbia, Bilčik said that no one from the European Union interfered, and if there are such reports, they should be considered very seriously.



"As far as I and other officials who observed the process know, there was no interference from the European Union, but there are many questions about possible interference from Russia, especially after the elections were held. It is one of the topics of discussion in the European Parliament and Brussels, throughout the European institutions of the Union, and this causes concern, because I believe that it is in the interest of the citizens of Serbia to preserve the integrity of the electoral process and that there is no external interference of any kind," said Bilčik.



When asked if he sees as a realistic scenario that Serbia could abandon the process of accession to the European Union and turn to Russia and Eurasia, Bilčik said that he hopes that Serbia will continue to be committed to the process of accession to the EU and that he does not see another more meaningful and a more credible future for Serbia apart from accession to the European Union.