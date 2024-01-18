Politics The final message to Serbs in Kosovo Marko Miškeljin, member of the Center for Social Stability, said that Pristina's latest decision sends a final message to Serbs and their future in Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 18, 2024 | 13:10 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The statement is related to the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Kosovo on the adoption of the Regulation on cash operations according to which the only currency that can be used in the so-called Kosovo for cash and e-transactions is the euro. The decision enters into force on February 1.



Mr. Miškeljin told Tanjug that this decision is another confirmation of what Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was talking about, which is that there is an intention of the Priština administration to make the life of the Serbian people even more difficult, or even practically impossible.



"If we talk about the cessation of payment transactions, it will be impossible to pay salaries, pensions, aid, and all other financial means the state pays, and practically no one will be able to receive RSD," he said.



Miškeljin pointed out that the West understands what it means to stop payment transactions with central Serbia and added that the real question is will West help at all.



"I am afraid that both Laichak's and general appeals within the EU will result as in previous situations when they remained verbal only. On the other hand, our people are in a very unenviable situation, and I hope that this time those who have the mechanisms to pressure the Pristina administration will be addressed to call Priština to their senses, especially for the fact that in this case, they threaten the existence," he said.



Miškeljin believes that Serbia will find a way to support its people and that the state will not allow the Serbian people in Kosovo to run out of money, pointing out that this is not an adequate solution.



"The very fact that we are talking about it in the 21st century is quite alarming and devastating. The solution is not that Serbia finds a way to do it, but the solution is to avoid it completely, and should someone think about it, they should immediately be reprimanded," he declared.

Drecun: Cessation of payment transactions - the most serious threat to Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija

Pristina’s cessation of payment transactions with central Serbia represents perhaps the most serious threat to the survival of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija and their lives, said today the president of the Parliamentary Committee for Kosovo and Metohija Milovan Drecun regarding the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Kosovo according to which the euro is the only currency that can be used in Kosovo for cash and e-transactions and payments.



In his speech to Tanjug, he pointed out that without the financial support that comes from Belgrade, which amounts to over 100 million euros annually through the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, the Serbian people cannot be counted on to survive in Kosovo and Metohija.



"If someone wants to stop that money flow, to make it impossible for Serbia to help the Serbian people in all areas of life, and when the payments of pensions, salaries, and social benefits and the strengthening of the economy, education, health, so the complete social life of the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is covered with financing from Belgrade. If Pristina wants to stop it, then it shows clear intentions that it wants to make it impossible for Serbs to have a normal life in Kosovo and Metohija and to survive there," he explained.



Drecun believes that through certain international activities, Serbia will be able to mitigate this measure or find a solution that would allow Belgrade to continue to finance the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.



"In all those concepts of the Union of Serbian Municipalities, whether the concept that was developed by the management team based on the Brussels Agreement in 2013 or this French-German proposal for an agreement, the possibility and necessity for the ZSO to finance Belgrade is foreseen everywhere," said Drecun.



According to him, the West understands what it means to cancel Pristina's payment transactions with central Serbia, they have sufficient information, and they know that Pristina makes it impossible for Serbs to live and survive in Kosovo and Metohija.



"Now everything depends on the assessment of the leading Western countries, whether they will allow Kurti to implement that measure and thereby, through pressure on the Serbian people, actually put pressure on Belgrade to be more lenient in accepting the Franco-German proposal of the agreement, or whether the West will understand that it is a border that, if crossed, can completely collapse the dialogue and further destabilize the situation," said Drecun.