Politics It was approved: No more stickers on license plates from Serbia At an electronic session, the government of the so-called Kosovo adopted Decision approving termination of regime of placing stickers on Serbian license plates. Source: Blic Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 22:55

"The removal of this regime is an act of good neighborly relations and comes after full recognition of the plates of the Republic of Kosovo by Serbia," it is stated in the press release of the so-called Kosovo Government.



The decision enters into force on the day of its publication in the Official Gazette.