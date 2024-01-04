Politics Brnabić: Šolak's New Year's resolution; "Lie, even in a more brutal way" Prime Minister Ana Brnabić made an announcement on the X social network about the front page of the daily newspaper "Nova". Source: Novosti Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 12:33 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Brnabić commented on the false decree banning the employment of doctors in Serbia, writes "Novosti".



"Solak's NG resolution: Lie even more brutally! They started with the medics (because of the protests that Djilas announced). Here, again: people can get a job, with the consent of the Government. Since 2014, health care has received consent for the employment of 38,128 people! The following are 100% lies about agriculture," the Prime Minister wrote on the X social network.