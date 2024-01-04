Brnabić: Šolak's New Year's resolution; "Lie, even in a more brutal way"
Prime Minister Ana Brnabić made an announcement on the X social network about the front page of the daily newspaper "Nova".Source: Novosti
Brnabić commented on the false decree banning the employment of doctors in Serbia, writes "Novosti".
"Solak's NG resolution: Lie even more brutally! They started with the medics (because of the protests that Djilas announced). Here, again: people can get a job, with the consent of the Government. Since 2014, health care has received consent for the employment of 38,128 people! The following are 100% lies about agriculture," the Prime Minister wrote on the X social network.
Šolakova NG rezolucija: lagati još brutalnije!— Ana Brnabic (@anabrnabic) January 4, 2024
Krenuli sa medicinarima (zbog protesta koje Đilas najavio).
Evo, ponovo: ljudi mogu da se zaposle, uz saglasnost Vlade. Od 2014., zdravstvo dobilo saglasnost za zapošljavanje 38.128 ljudi!
Sledeće su, 100%, laži o poljoprivredi. https://t.co/kc3Y2Y1qwn pic.twitter.com/YKVcxakFo6