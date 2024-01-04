Politics Serbia restores mandatory military service?; The Ministry of Defense issued statement General Staff of Serbian Armed Forces and Ministry of Defense will officially launch an initiative to cancel the decision on the suspension of military service. Source: B92 Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 11:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

More precisely, they will launch an initiative to reactivate the law that defines mandatory military service.



Vucevic said that such military service should last up to 4 months, and it can be shorter, but that will only be seen when the length of the training is assessed, but it will certainly not be a year or even six months long.



The Minister of Defense reminded that mandatory military service in Serbia has never been abolished, only suspended, which means that the suspension should only be abolished, and that a broad public discussion will be initiated about it.



"After 13 years, we have a need to fill the reserve. 13 generations left the Serbian Army, there was no mandatory military service. Our security needs to have new recruits who are always ready to protect the country. We understand the security risks. That is not only a need that is characteristic of Serbia, but many European countries activate mandatory military service," explained Vucevic for Happy Television.

The Ministry of Defense issued a statement

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense also issued a statement.



"In order to increase the defense capabilities of the Serbian Armed Forces, through the rejuvenation and improvement of the filling and training of the active and reserve forces, the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, as the highest professional and staff body for the preparation and use of the Serbian Armed Forces in peace and war, launched an initiative and proposed to the President of the Republic and the Commander-in-Chief Aleksandar Vucic the re-introduction of the mandatory military service of the Serbian Army for a period of up to four months," the announcement states.



"The proposal of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces comes after a detailed consideration of the general security situation and contemporary challenges faced by the Republic of Serbia as a militarily neutral country, which imposed the need to adjust the model of recruitment of the Serbian Armed Forces, which would enable the strengthening of the overall recruiting potential and the training of a larger number of citizens for the defense of our country," the press release added.