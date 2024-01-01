Politics Vučić: Happy holidays VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, through his Instagram profile "avucic" once again wished all the citizens of Serbia happy holidays. ​ Source: B92 Monday, January 1, 2024 | 11:59 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/avucic

He captioned the video: "Happy Holidays."



Let us remind you that the President of Serbia wished happy New Year last night.



He told the citizens on Instagram that the year was difficult and challenging for us, not only for Serbia, but also for the whole world.



"Nevertheless, with the hope and strength that few people have, our country has decided and confirmed that there is no stopping. We have received enormous trust from the citizens, in order to continue building the smile of our Serbia, investing in education, science, health, infrastructure and general development, cooperating with everyone, while preserving traditional friendships," the president said.



He added that "we no longer wait for opportunities, but create them, and when it becomes even more difficult - we remember why we started and for whom we are doing all this, and then every effort becomes much easier."



"Dear citizens of Serbia, I wish you all the best, health, success and progress! May we welcome each next year with joy and hope, confident that we can realize all dreams for our families and our beautiful and proud Serbia! Happy New Year to all of us! Let's move on! Long live Serbia!", concluded Vučić.