Politics On Vučić's initiative, Serbia's Government donates € 1 million to Republic of Srpska Government of the Republic of Serbia will donate, on the initiative of President Aleksandar Vučić, one million euros to the Republic of Srpska. Source: B92 Friday, December 29, 2023 | 09:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

This was announced last night by the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, who took part in the traditional donor dinner "With love to brave hearts".



This donation will be used to establish a registry of voluntary donors of hematopoietic stem cells in Srpska and establish a Laboratory for HLA tissue typing.



Brnabić said that the two things that Serbia builds and creates are also available to the Republika Srpska.



"This is a step towards providing hope and help to all citizens who struggle with serious diseases, such as leukemia, aplastic anemia and many others. The cooperation between Serbia and Republika Srpska in this domain is a continuation of our common commitment to the health and well-being of our people", said Brnabić.



