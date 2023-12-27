Politics 0

Brnabić: Bullies will never win in Serbia

Ana Brnabić commented on the video in which protesters don't allow employees of Ministry of State Administration and Local Self-Government to leave the building

Source: B92
Share
Photo: A.K./ATAImages
Photo: A.K./ATAImages

"Now I saw this video of mistreatment of civil servants. As a minister, I worked with these wonderful people," Brnabić wrote on her X network account.

"They are not politicians, they are officials, professionals. They have been working in the ministry for years, decades. Support and gratitude to them. Bullies like this will never win in Serbia," she concluded.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Hill condemned last night's vandalism

U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said today that violence and vandalism against state institutions have no place in a democratic society.

Politics Monday, December 25, 2023 21:15 Comments: 6
FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ nr
page 1 of 31 go to page