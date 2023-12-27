Brnabić: Bullies will never win in Serbia
Ana Brnabić commented on the video in which protesters don't allow employees of Ministry of State Administration and Local Self-Government to leave the buildingSource: B92
"Now I saw this video of mistreatment of civil servants. As a minister, I worked with these wonderful people," Brnabić wrote on her X network account.
"They are not politicians, they are officials, professionals. They have been working in the ministry for years, decades. Support and gratitude to them. Bullies like this will never win in Serbia," she concluded.
Sada sam videla ovaj snimak maltretiranja državnih službenika. Kao ministar, radila sam sa ovim divnim ljudima. Oni nisu političari, oni su službenici, profesionalci. Rade u ministarstvu godinama, decenijama. Njima podrška i zahvalnost. Nikada ovakve siledžije neće pobediti u 🇷🇸. pic.twitter.com/yFQZJ0xw0p— Ana Brnabic (@anabrnabic) December 27, 2023