Politics Brnabić: Bullies will never win in Serbia Ana Brnabić commented on the video in which protesters don't allow employees of Ministry of State Administration and Local Self-Government to leave the building Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 20:30

"Now I saw this video of mistreatment of civil servants. As a minister, I worked with these wonderful people," Brnabić wrote on her X network account.



"They are not politicians, they are officials, professionals. They have been working in the ministry for years, decades. Support and gratitude to them. Bullies like this will never win in Serbia," she concluded.