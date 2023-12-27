Politics The so-called Kosovo police conducts searches again The so-called Kosovo police today searched a building in the settlement of Sočanica near Leposavic. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | 12:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

As the deputy director of the so-called Kosovo Police for the North region, Veton Elshani, said the so-called Kosovo Police, together with the customs, conducted a search after a tip-off that smuggled goods were allegedly found in a warehouse within a commercial facility.



As he added, the company is registered, but is being monitored for alleged smuggling. "No one has been arrested," he said.



In recent days, the so-called Kosovo police have conducted several searches of economic facilities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija that are owned by Serbs, with the explanation that they are looking for "smuggled goods''.