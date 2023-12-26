Politics Vučić: They knew; Why do you think the police were in the Belgrade City Assembly? President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visiting the works on the construction of the "Smile of Vojvodina" expressway, said he's proud of the police in Belgrade. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 12:54 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Asked to comment on the violent protests in Belgrade, Vučić said that everyone has the right to protest, as long as there is no violence. "Unfortunately, we knew," Vucic said.



"I am proud of the police in Belgrade who were restrained. They suffered beatings for three hours. They are not ashamed to claim that they hurt themselves," added Vučić.



Everything, as he pointed out, had been prepared much earlier, and that was why the police were in the Belgrade City Assembly. "The police knew, because they can only occupy it with violence," he said.



"I ask the head of the OSCE and ODIHR when and who told them, and we know who and when, why did you hide it from the public, I ask you dead cold now that everything is over... why are you hiding it from the public, all this was prepared long before... Where did the police come from in the City Assembly? Because they knew that they would try to take it by violence. Our services knew all this, and some are silent," said Vučić.



President of Serbia emphasized that the institutions will do their job, as well as that on December 30, the elections will be repeated, which could bring the SNS another mandate because the others can neither win nor lose. He reminded that all the perpetrators of riots and attacks on the American Capitol have been prosecuted, and that only in our country it is believed that it is possible to do whatever one wants.



"We have to be much more democratic, not only for the sake of these locals who are going to destroy it, but also for our own sake," added President of Serbia.



He repeated that the police were maximally restrained and reacted only when the demonstrators entered the assembly, and they were pelted with stones. "These are huge changes, unlike during their reign," says Vučić.



"Shider and Schennach stole their elections in their party and brought them here. They all know that everything was fair. They're looking for something, so they can put pressure on a sovereign country," he adds.