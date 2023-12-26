Politics Mali: Opposition to decide if "the comrades or inserted elements" demolished Belgrade "Every indicator of the economy speaks of success, disliked by those who don't want a strong Serbia and who rejoice when we have protests," said Siniša Mali. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 26, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share Photo: M.A./ATAImages

"Serbia is a leader, that does not suit anyone in the neighborhood, except for ourselves. And those who declare themselves to be against violence only give us demolition and destruction. This is all an insult to the intelligence of the citizens of Serbia," Mali said.



Commenting on the riots in Belgrade after the held city and parliamentary elections, Mali said that when the leaders of the opposition, when they saw that the citizens did not support violence, distanced themselves from it, saying that they had nothing to do with it, so, as he said, it seems that they cannot decide whether their "fellow comrades or inserted elements" are demolishing our city.



Mali said that he did not know which convention they were referring to, according to which they would have the right to visit those arrested for rioting and the demolition of Belgrade, and that "in football and basketball, the referee is always to blame."



"I will not waste my time on them. We will preserve peace and stability, the will of the citizens will be respected, they are the ones who decide how the country will develop, it is neither foreign embassies nor inserted elements," concluded Mali, being hosted on TV Pink.