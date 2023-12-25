Politics Hill condemned last night's vandalism U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said today that violence and vandalism against state institutions have no place in a democratic society. Source: Tanjug Monday, December 25, 2023 | 21:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ nr

He added that the legitimacy of democratic processes depends on transparency and everyone's willingness to respect the will of the people.



"In the hours and days ahead, Serbia's leaders and its citizens should remember: The legitimacy of democratic processes depends upon transparency and on the readiness of all parties, winning or losing, to respect the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box," Hill wrote at the social X network.



He added that the work of Serbian electoral institutions remains of key importance, "even when Serbia is working with the OSCE and others to resolve deficiencies in its democratic processes."



"Complaints should be submitted through legal, peaceful and non-violent means. Violence and vandalism of state institutions have no place in a democratic society," said the U.S. diplomat. Hill emphasized that the police maintain public order and peace and must do everything to protect citizens' dignity and civil rights.



"I am convinced that Serbia will go through these challenges with a strengthened democracy. All citizens of Serbia have the right to be heard and the responsibility to express their political views in a peaceful way and without resorting to violence," concluded U.S. Ambassador in Belgrade.