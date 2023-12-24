Politics Ministry of Internal Affairs arrests thugs: 30 police officers injured, two seriously Interior Ministry, in cooperation with High Prosecutor's Office, launched an operation to arrest those who caused riots in front of the Belgrade City Assembly. Source: Kurir Sunday, December 24, 2023 | 23:12 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bg

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with the High Prosecutor's Office, launched an operation to arrest all those who caused riots in front of the Belgrade City Assembly this evening.



They violently tried to break into the City Assembly.



The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, called a meeting of the Council for National Security due to the violence in front of the City Assembly, and then stated that more than 35 violent people had been arrested. He also stated that 30 police offIcers were injured, two of them seriously.



"The state will react. No one has the right to demolish our house and destroy the property of our country, and even less to cause serious injuries to our policemen. We have two seriously injured policemen. That act was prepared. Our information services predicted everything. An attempt was made to seize the institutions of the state of Serbia by force. All persons will be arrested, no matter where they are hiding, they cannot hide," said Vučić.



The President of Serbia also stated that one of the seriously injured police officers "barely stopped bleeding". According to the media, the participants in the riots were taken to the Bežanijska kosa station.



We would like to remind you that a group of demonstrators, led by representatives of the opposition, tried to forcefully enter the Belgrade City Assembly this evening.