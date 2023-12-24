Politics Vučić: An attempt was made to seize state institutions by force; All will be arrested President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has urgently convened a National Security Session this evening. Source: B92 Sunday, December 24, 2023 | 22:54 Tweet Share Photo: A.H./ATAImages

President of Serbia addressed the citizens after the violence in front of the Belgrade City Assembly.



"The state will react. No one has the right to demolish our house and destroy the property of our country, and even less to cause serious injuries to our policemen. We have two seriously injured policemen. They were hit with rocks that you can use to kill a man. That act was prepared. Our information services predicted everything. An attempt was made to seize the institutions of the state of Serbia by force. All persons will be arrested, no matter where they are hiding, they cannot hide," said Vučić.



He added that the policemen did not retaliate with violence, and that the city of Belgrade was being destroyed tonight because of "dirty political goals".



"That's why I came right away to the Presidency and entered the main entrance, just to show them that I'm not afraid of anything. You don't understand the indignation of people in Serbia that they did this. Thank you all for remaining calm, because we have a cure for thugs and abusers. If necessary, there will be a quick and efficient reaction of the state authorities. You saw that they ran away like rabbits the second the Gendarmerie appeared."



I hope the injured officers will be okay. Tomorrow, the police will announce themselves and present all the evidence, and we will prosecute everyone who participated in it. Everyone will be held accountable for violent behavior. My message to the people of Serbia is not to worry. The country of Serbia is a serious country. We will preserve and defend the electoral will of our people and democracy," said Vučić.

Dacic: It is the duty of all political parties to clearly condemn the use of violence

"We need to completely separate what are political gatherings, and what is an intrusion into state institutions and the overthrow of the constitutional order. That is why the state has the task of reacting. Information was exchanged about the influence of foreign factors. It is the duty of all political parties to clearly condemn the use of violence. This is also confirmation that the political reservoir of certain political parties is completely empty, which claim to fight against violence in their name, and they use violence, because they want to change the electoral will," said Vučić.



"Tomorrow we will have a meeting at 3 p.m. and we will inform the public about further steps," Dacic added.