Politics Vučić and Dacić – the first post-election conversation; "Strange, Ivica wasn't late" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić posted a new photo on Instagram. Source: B92 Friday, December 22, 2023 | 10:40

As he stated, he is waiting for Ivica Dacic to join him.



"On my morning walk, waiting for Dačić to join me. I armed myself with patience," the Serbian president wrote on Instagram.

"Strange, Ivica wasn't too late"

Soon afterwards, Vučić shared another photo, this time with Ivica Dacić.



He wrote with the photo:



"Strangely, Ivica was not too late. The first post-election conversation with the SPS president on important topics for the future of our country. We will continue the talks soon, but, at Ivica's request, in the afternoon hours."