Politics Vučić: Elections were fair, they all know it; One country interfered, we'll prove it President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke about the opposition's criticism and demands to cancel the elections. Source: B92 Thursday, December 21, 2023 | 18:30

''You can almost never conduct the electoral process to perfection, we had fair elections, they all know that. I have never received more congratulations from other countries. Yes, I respect every vote. And just like that, the electoral will of the people will be respected," Vucic said.



"I respect their votes, 900,000 people, but I also respect our 1,800,000 votes. Don't play like children. In Belgrade, they don't have any objections on any record. But where would those 40,000 voters from Republika Srpska be? They are never able to admit defeat. Ana informed the public that they will storm the REC premises. Come on, grow up, get ready. Important local elections are coming up in Novi Sad, Niš, in 44 municipalities," he said.



He commented that the opposition's demands are like children's play and that they are asking for the annulment of both the parliamentary and Belgrade elections.



"They know that these are real results," he said. Vučić emphasized that the opposition said that Macron did not congratulate him, and he says that he received the most beautiful, friendly congratulation from the French President. He added that the only one from the region who did not congratulate him on his victory in the elections was from Croatia. President of Serbia emphasized that he is tired of talking about these topics, as well as that the opposition is acting extremely frivolously.



"Our authorities will finish writing about the influence of a foreign country in our elections, then we will show the whole world how this kind of interference is carried out in the processes that belong to an independent country," said Vučić.