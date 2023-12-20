Politics Nestorović spoke out: We won't form coalition with "Serbia against violence" Holder of the list "Mi glas iz naroda" Branimir Nestorović stated his list will certainly not be in any coalition and agreement with "Serbia against violence". Source: Beta, Novosti Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/TV Prva/Arhiva

"You see what they are doing now after the election, as if they are creating the atmosphere of the Majdan," said Nestorović, whose political movement is the tip of the scales for establishing the government in Belgrade.



"We will wait for the final results, we wouldn't go into a coalition with anyone, because that's what we agreed on at the beginning," Nestorović told Večernje Novosti.



He added that the founders of the movement, 11 of them, "will meet and vote these days, so we will see if we can be the minority support of SNS and SPS for some specific proposals".



"We are opposition, but we are not the opposition to everything. If there were good proposals in the city assembly, or if the parliament voted for the Resolution on Kosovo, which is in the interest of the state, of course we would support it," said Nestorović.