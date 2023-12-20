Politics "Suspend all aid to Pristina" Congresswoman from New York, Claudia Tenney, submitted a bill that would suspend all aid to Pristina until it fulfills its obligations. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | 08:23 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Claudia Tenney, who is also the co-chair of the Serbian caucus in the US Congress, submitted a bill that would suspend all aid to Pristina until it fulfills its obligations.



"In 2013, the European Union helped mediate the Brussels Agreement between Serbia and Kosovo to ease tensions between the two countries. Kosovo has failed to fulfill many of its key obligations under the agreement, such as forming a Community of Serb-majority Municipalities and a unified police force. In addition, Kosovo has denied equal rights to Kosovo Serbs. By not fulfilling this agreement, Kosovo is violating international norms and creating tension and instability in the Balkans," Tenney said in a statement.



According to her, the adoption of this law would deny any further US assistance to the authorities in Pristina, "until certain conditions specified in the Brussels Agreement from 2013 are implemented."



"We are witnessing the oppression and discrimination of Kosovo Serbs due to the non-implementation of key provisions of the 2013 Brussels Agreement. It is imperative that the United States take a stand in favor of democracy, peace and stability in the region. Supporting the Brussels Agreement sends a clear message that our aid should be aligned with principles of the agreement. We are clearly against actions that undermine the rights and well-being of Kosovo Serbs. This law reflects our commitment to fostering peace and holding Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the Kosovo government accountable," Tenney concluded.