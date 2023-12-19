Politics A message from China: "Congratulations to Serbia" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić received a congratulatory message from the MFA of the People's Republic of China on behalf of the leadership of that country. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | 14:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY / POOL

The card arrived on the occasion of the successfully held parliamentary and local elections in the Republic of Serbia and the victory of the "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" coalition.



"We congratulate Serbia on the smooth holding of parliamentary and local elections. We believe that Serbia, under the leadership of President Vučić and the new Government of Serbia, will continue to make progress in national construction," the congratulatory message states.



"China attaches great importance to the development of Sino-Serbian relations and looks forward to cooperation with Serbia on strengthening mutual political trust between the two countries, deepening practical cooperation in various fields and advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Serbia to a higher level," concludes the congratulatory message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.