Politics Victory in all regions - results published According to the data of the Republic Electoral Commission, the team gathered around the progressives won in all regions. Source: Novosti Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | 08:45

Thus, in the parliamentary elections, the Belgrade region gave 37.56 percent to the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop", "Serbia against violence" won 34.27 percent, the team around the Socialists gained 5.21 percent, "We - voice of the people" Branimir Nestorović's 6.59 percent, while NADA won 6.32 percent.



Vojvodina distributed its votes so that the SNS list got 47.98 percent, "Serbia against violence" 22.38 percent, SVM 6.1, SPS-JS 4.63, and NADA 4.39, while "We - voice of the people" received 4.23 percent.



Western Serbia and Šumadija also gave the most votes to Progressives - 48.28 percent, "Serbia against violence" 19.61 percent, Socialists 7.86 percent, NADA got 5.35, and Nestorović's team won 4.19 percent.



In southern and eastern Serbia, "Serbia must not stop" was trusted by as much as 52.99 percent, followed by "Serbia against violence" with 18.28, and the Socialists with 8.82, NADA got 3.98, and Nestorović 3.74. Our compatriots from Kosovo and Metohija gave 71.56 percent to the SNS list, Dačić got 9.42 percent, "Serbia against violence" 4.36 percent, NADA 3.78 percent, and Nestorović 2.42 percent.



SNS also won the most votes among the prisoners with 57.47 percent, Serbia against violence had 7.49, SPS-JS 6.63, NADA 3.43. Vojislav Šešelj's SRS also passed the census here with 8.23 percent, but that did not help, so the Radicals in the Republic are below census.