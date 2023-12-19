Politics Head of REC: Protest turned into violence; They deliberately interfere with our work Republic Election Commission held an extraordinary press conference regarding the incidents during the protest by supporters of "Serbia Against Violence" list. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | 00:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/RADE PRELIĆ/ bs

REC President Vladimir Dimitrijević said that today at 7 p.m., Marinika Tepić and Miroslav Aleksić came to the building with a request to talk.



"On that occasion, they handed me a request to hold new elections for the Belgrade City Assembly. They accused the REC of election fraud, claiming that we represent the interests of Aleksandar Vučić," said Dimitrijević.



As Dimitrijević says, they pointed to alleged irregularities during the elections in Belgrade.



"In response to the accusations, I said that it is inappropriate to claim that one body works for any election participant, since we have both government representatives and opposition representatives in our composition," he said.



The President of the REC says that this is an example of unacceptable and inappropriate pressure.



"Which consciously or out of ignorance ignores the fact that the RIK is not the body for conducting city elections, but it is the CEC. We are not a second-level body, as they claim, in relation to the CEC. This is in accordance with the law of the High Court in Belgrade," Dimitrijevic said.



He adds that REC can neither call nor organize new elections.



"Gathering in front of the REC is deliberately hindering our work. I also inform the public that the protests in front of the REC turned into violence that has not been recorded so far when it comes to the work of the REC," said the President of the REC.



He says that dissatisfaction with the work of the REC has never led to such scenes, and that he is particularly shocked by the scenes in front of the building.



"All the aggressive rhetoric of the past few days obviously had to culminate in this kind of violence.



Tonight, the director of RBS Miladin Kovačević was also attacked," he said.

Dimitrijević points out that he will insist that the violence be punished, and then showed the confiscated knives and clubs that were taken from the demonstrators.



"You can see it on the table here - tonight there was even an attempt to bring knives, then bats, sticks, similar props into the REC headquarters, with which violence was tried to be brought in from the outside," said Dimitrijević.



"I have to protect the integrity of the election process, but during all this time I never thought that I would have the opportunity to take care of the physical safety of REC members and officials. I hope that after the unpleasant scenes, everyone who wants to influence will come to their senses on the electoral process, and that these heated passions will calm down and return to the domain of legal and legitimate political struggle," he says.



The President of REC wished Marinika Tepić and Miroslav Aleksić not to put their own health at risk, as well as to take care of the health and safety of the people they endangered with their irresponsible actions.

Kovačević: It was a lynching and jumping on a man ​

Miladin Kovačević says that he left the committee session around 10 p.m., as he had obligations in the morning, and left the REC building.



"Hopefully what happened will not happen. I know what it means when people gather and demonstrate, and I assumed it might seem violent, but I believed I would be able to get through," he said. Kovačević adds that he is not young, and that when he went through the door with his colleagues, he heard a stampede and that a crowd of people fell on his head. "They hit and pushed me, and they knocked me down on the sidewalk. I fell on my back, I have pain in the spine. I will have to go on medical checkup, but somehow, thanks to my colleagues, I managed to get back to the building," he said. The director of Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia RBS says that everything was unarticulated, and that this time there was no self-control. "It was a lynching and jumping on a man. That ferocity and that outpouring of hatred and anger was unknown to me until now. I remember in 2016 when the opposition wanted to delegitimize the elections, so I was in their way. I manage an institution that it has a European and even global reputation," he says. Kovačević adds that he also enjoys a world-wide reputation, and that he is not just an official, but a professional, a scientist and a member of the REC without the right to vote.



"I've been a scientist since the early 1980s. I'm telling you, we participate in bilateral cooperation with organizations and institutions around the world," he pointed out.