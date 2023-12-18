Politics Serbia voted; 99.8% votes processed: This is the latest projections Citizens of Serbia voted in the parliamentary and provincial elections, as well as for councilors of the Belgrade City Assembly and 64 other local parliaments. Source: B92 Monday, December 18, 2023 | 17:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Reinhold Lopatka, the special coordinator and leader of the short-term observers of the OSCE, assessed today that the parliamentary elections in Serbia were technically well conducted and that voters were offered an adequate choice of political alternatives.

IPSOS/CeSID: SNS 128, SPN 65, SPS 18 parliamentary mandates

According to the preliminary results of IPSOS/CeSID, based on 99.8 percent of the processed sample, the list "Serbia must not stop" won 46.3 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections, i.e. 128 mandates in the National Assembly, and the list "Serbia against violence " 23.6 percent and 65 mandates.



The SPS list won 6.6 percent of the vote, or 18 mandates, the NADA coalition won 4.9 percent, 13 mandates, and the "Dr. Branimir Nestorović- Mi-glas iz naroda" list won 4.8 percent, also 13 mandates.



The list of Zavetnici and Dveri remained close to the census with 2.7 percent. Minority lists will also enter the parliament - SVM won 1.7 percent (6 mandates), "Usame Zukorlić-United for Justice" 0.8 percent (3 mandates), SDA Sandžak 0.6 percent (2 mandates) and one each the mandate will be given to Shaip Kamberi (0.5 percent) and the Russian Party (0.3 percent).

Preliminary results of IPSOS/CeSID for Belgrade

According to the preliminary results of IPSOS/CeSID, based on 99 percent of the processed sample, the "Belgrade must not stop" list will have 48 mandates in the city assembly, (38.9 percent of the votes), the "Serbia against violence" won 43 mandates (34.6 percent of the votes), and the "NADA" coalition list seven mandates (6 percent of the votes).



"Mi-Glas iz naroda" (5.3 percent) and SPS (4.8 percent) have six council seats each, while the other lists did not enter the Belgrade City Assembly according to preliminary results. The closest to the census is the coalition of Dveri and Zavetnici, which won 2.6 percent of the votes.