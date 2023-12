Politics Vučić: It's important to continue to take care of people, to work even harder VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić posted a new video on his Instagram account. Source: B92 Monday, December 18, 2023 | 15:20 Tweet Share Instagram/ buducnostsrbijeav

"It is important that we continue to take care of people, to work even harder, even more strongly for our people. People are our strength, thank you all, Serbia must not stop," said Vučić in the description of the video on his Instagram account.