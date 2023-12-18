Politics REC announced: They have a deadline... President of the Republic Election Commission, Vladimir Dimitrijević, said that the preliminary results will be announced by 8:00 p.m. ​ Source: B92, RTS Monday, December 18, 2023 | 10:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bs

Dimitrijević said that yesterday was a busy day for everyone in the REC and that they tried to respond promptly to all reported irregularities. He says that the problem was caused by the allegations on social networks and that they checked it immediately.



When asked how he reacts to the call of the list "Serbia against violence" to protests in front of the city assembly and the headquarters of the Republic Election Commission, Dimitrijević said that every party has the right to express their dissatisfaction in a certain way, including going out on the street.



However, he adds that it is not allowed to put pressure on the authorities for the implementation of elections.



Lists have 72 hours to file an objection.