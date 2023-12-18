Politics The latest results presented - it is known how Serbia voted; "They have 72 hours..." Citizens of Serbia voted in the parliamentary and provincial elections, as well as for councilors of the Belgrade City Assembly and 64 other local parliaments. Source: B92 Monday, December 18, 2023 | 10:00 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Tijana Lubura

The polling stations were closed at 8:00 p.m., after which the counting of votes began.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić pointed out that the "Serbia must not stop" list will have an absolute majority.



This morning at 9 o'clock, the Republic Election Commission (REC) announced the results of yesterday's elections in Serbia based on processed 7,822 out of 8,273 polling stations.



The electoral list of Aleksandar Vučić has an absolute majority - Serbia must not stand still. It won 46.89 percent of the vote or 1,670,999 votes. In second place is the Electoral List of Serbia Against Violence with 23.31 percent or 830,746 votes.



Cesid/Ipsos projections (95.3 percent of the processed sample): The SNS list won the most votes - 46.3 percent (127 mandates), the "Serbia against violence" list - 23.6 percent (65), the SPS list -a 6.6 percent (18), the list led by Branimir Nestorović - 4.8 percent (13) and the NADA coalition - 4.9 (13).



Five minority lists also passed the census: SVM 1.7 percent of the vote (6), the list led by SPP 0.9 (3), SDA Sandžak 0.6 (2), the list "The Political Struggle of Albanians Continues" 0.5 (2) and the Russian Party 0.3 (1).

Dimitrijević: We tried to respond promptly to all reported irregularities

The President of the Republic Election Commission, Vladimir Dimitrijević, said that the preliminary results will be announced by 8:00 p.m., as well as that the results can be followed live on the REC website.



Dimitrijević said that yesterday was a busy day for everyone in the REC and that they tried to respond promptly to all reported irregularities.



He says that the problem was caused by the allegations on social networks and that they checked it immediately.



When asked how he reacts to the call of the list "Serbia against violence" to protests in front of the city assembly and the headquarters of the Republic Election Commission, Dimitrijević said that every party has the right to express their dissatisfaction in a certain way, including going out on the street.



However, he adds that it is not allowed to put pressure on the authorities for the implementation of elections. Lists have 72 hours to file an objection.