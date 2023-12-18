Politics Serbia has voted - the winner is clear; It is also known how Belgrade voted List "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" won the absolute majority in the Serbian as well as the provincial parliament. That list also won in Belgrade. Source: B92 Monday, December 18, 2023 | 01:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

REC, election monitoring organizations, as well as political parties announced preliminary results.



SNS President Miloš Vučević said that according to data from 7,190 polling stations processed, the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" won 1,477,651 votes in today's elections.



"86.91 percent have been processed, the list Serbia must not stop has 1,477,651 votes, which is 47.67 percent," said Vučević at a conference at the SNS election headquarters.



He added that he can say with certainty that the "Serbia must not stop" list has an absolute majority and will have at least 128 mandates in the National Assembly.

On the basis of 90.2 percent of the CeSID/IPSOS sample, the list "Aleksandar Vučić – Serbia must not stop" won 46.4 percent of the vote, or 129 mandates.



In second place is "Serbia against violence" with 23.6 percent or 65 mandates.



The third position is occupied by the SPS coalition with 6.6 percent or 18 mandates.



The NADA coalition won 4.9 percent or 13 mandates.



According to these projections, the list "Dr Branimir Nestorović – we – the voice of the people" also passes the census with 4.8 percent of the votes, that is, 13 mandates.



Of the minority lists, the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians is expected to have 6 mandates, the coalition of the Justice and Reconciliation Party and the Democratic Union of Croats in Vojvodina three mandates, Sulejman Ugljanin's SDA two mandates and Šaip Kamberi's one mandate.



All other lists, according to the current results, will remain outside the parliament.