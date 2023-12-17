Politics Vučić: The absolute majority Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić pointed out that the "Serbia must not stop" list will have an absolute majority. Source: B92 Sunday, December 17, 2023 | 22:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

"Even though they said it wouldn't be like that, the 'Serbia must not stop' list undoubtedly won the most votes in Belgrade," Vučić pointed out at the beginning of his speech.



"There are elections that no one talked about tonight. In the elections for the Provincial Assembly of Vojvodina, out of 120 deputies, a convincing absolute majority won the list 'Serbia must not stop', we will have between 67 and 69 MPs. Second place is 'Serbia against violence' 28-29 significantly more than twice as few, the third-ranked SVM with 9 mandates, the SPS with 7 mandates, the NADA coalition with 6 and the Russian Party with 1 mandate," said Vučić.



"The list 'Serbia must not stop' won 74.2% of the votes, and the list 'Serbia against violence' only slightly more than 5% of the votes of our people in Kosovo and Metohija," said Vučić.



Vučić points out that the "Serbia must not stop" list has 46.6%, the "Serbia against violence" list has 25%, excluding votes from Kosovo and Metohija.



"The list "Serbia must not stop" will have more than 127 mandates, it will have an absolute majority," stated Vučić and added: "The list 'Serbia must not stop' is the first in Belgrade with 38.5%".



"Serbia against violence is second with 35 percent, NADA is third with six percent, SPS 5.4 and Nestorović 5.1," said Vučić.



Vučić points out that it is not certain who will form the government in Belgrade, and that depends on Nestorović (6 mandates) and on DVERI, which can pass the census (currently at 2.8%). He states that he is convinced that Aleksandar Šapić will be the mayor.



"It is important for us to unite the nation and the people, whoever forms the majority in Belgrade," said Vučić.



Vučić points out that this is an absolute victory for which he is happy.



"People know that we wish Serbia well, that we have to fight for the EXPO. And we promised the people that Serbia would be a different country. We have a lot left to do, and that after 11 years of rule you get such a result, I am infinitely happy Vucic said. Vučić states that they tried to explain to him that his neighbors were his godfathers, and that he was particularly hurt by threats against people from Republika Srpska.



"There is almost no change in the actual number of votes, those were terrifying threats. You are attacking them because of a fake polling station. You have condemned our entire people. There are no lies they have not used," Vučić pointed out. He points out that today, transportation was secured for many, from mothers to elderly women.



"That's the job of political parties, what does that have to do with the polling station? It's more important for the future of Serbia that we will have to change ourselves, and much more than before to get rid of arrogant people who won't talk to the people," Vučić said.



"There will be difficult negotiations. We will always protect Kosovo and Metohija as part of the territory," said Vučić.



Vučić announced that the next elections will be held in 2027 - presidential, parliamentary, Belgrade, provincial.



Vučić stated that there was no ugly incident except the one in Odzaci.



"The elections took place in a peaceful atmosphere. Supporters lied, they lied to themselves, they would have declared victory, but how can you declare victory when you have 25%. I am proud of our campaign. We did not mention father or mother, child or wife to anyone. Others did it, it all came down to how many ugly words you were going to say, no one wants to vote for that," said Vučić.



"You have until 2027 enough time to learn," Vučić said to his political opponents and added: "I congratulate you on the number of votes. And I am not saying this ironically. We will have elections in 2027, and let's try to lead the country forward. I want to thank our people from the whole region, and the national minorities of course. I also want to thank the Bosniaks, we had an absolute majority in Novi Pazar and Madjare".



President of Serbia points out that from tomorrow we have to start serious business with the country since two months were "lost" in the campaign. Vučić states that he is happy with the way the campaign was conducted.



"We will lead a policy of stability, a policy of responsibility and further progress of our country," Vučić pointed out. Vučić thanked his friends from Republika Srpska, Montenegro and everyone who supported them.



In Serbia, elections were held today for members of the Assembly of Serbia and the Assembly of Vojvodina, as well as local elections in 65 municipalities and cities, including Belgrade.



Polling stations are closed tonight at 8:00 p.m.



