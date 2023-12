Politics Vučić voted in New Belgrade: He stood in line with citizens PHOTO/VIDEO President Aleksandar Vučić voted today at the polling station at the address of DV "Tesla-Nauka za život", at 1 Red Army Boulevard in New Belgrade. Source: Novosti Sunday, December 17, 2023 | 13:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

The president waited in line with other citizens.



During that time, citizens approached him to talk to him and take photos.