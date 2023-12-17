Politics Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija vote: "A shameful decision to ban elections here" Serbs from Kosovo Pomoravlje region were the first to go to the polls. Source: B92 Sunday, December 17, 2023 | 12:00 Tweet Share

Serbs from Gornji Kusac, Vitina, Kosovska Kamenica and other places where Serbs live in Kosovo Pomoravlje already went to the polls in large numbers from 4:30 a.m. to fulfill their civic duty.



They will vote at separate polling stations in Vranje, due to Albin Kurti's decision to ban the voting of Serbs in the area of Kosovo and Metohija. As can be seen from the column of vehicles at the crossing, the response is great.

Štrpce also went to polling stations

Tanja Nedeljković from Gračanica pointed out that the decision to ban voting in Kosovo is shameful.



"We went to vote to support our Serbia. It is a shameful decision to ban elections here. It is not difficult for me to travel to Kuršumlija in order to support Serbia," Nedeljković said.