Politics Serbia votes, crowds at polling stations: "Unnecessary panic is spreading" PHOTO Today in Serbia, elections are being held for members of the Assembly of Serbia, as well as local elections in 65 municipalities and cities, including Belgrade. Source: B92 Sunday, December 17, 2023 | 11:44 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ/ bg

Today in Serbia, elections are being held for members of the Assembly of Serbia and the Assembly of Vojvodina, as well as local elections in 65 municipalities and cities, including Belgrade.



Polling stations are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dimitrijević: Recordings spread unnecessary panic

"I mentioned that it is important what happens at the polling station. Any recordings spread unnecessary panic. The competent state authorities will be obliged to process everything. The Electoral Board determined that there were no irregularities," Dimitrijević said.



"As for the election silence, it is clearly prescribed by law, valid until today at 8 p.m. As for the televisions, they should not make any inquiries to the citizens until the end of the voting," he added.

Press Conference of the Republic Electoral Committee

"By 10:00 a.m., 9.94 percent of the total number had voted, for the sake of comparison in the previous elections the turnout was 9.59 percent," it was said at the REC press conference.



"Extreme pressure on social networks is unacceptable. Where there may be any irregularities, the members of the electoral councils will deal with them. I remind you that the members of the election committees were elected on the proposal of all parties. I appeal to everyone not to panic, not to exert pressure and the voting is taking place in the best order," said the REC. By 10 a.m., 11.61% had voted in Vojvodina, 8.18% in Šumadija and western Serbia, 9.53% in the region of southern and eastern Serbia, and 9.88% in the Belgrade region.



"Voting is carried out in the best possible order. The spread of panic and extreme pressure from certain non-governmental organizations is unacceptable, especially on social networks. Where there are any pressures, they will be resolved by the members of the electoral commissions, who are the only ones responsible for that by law. I remind you that the members of the electoral committees were elected on the proposal of all parties, and that the representatives of the opposition parties have a convincing majority in the electoral committees. I appeal to everyone not to spread panic, not to exert pressure, and that the voting be held in the best order," the REC emphasized.



"Certain lists were allegedly seen 50 meters from the polling station in Raška, but it was checked and there were none. The same was found in Kovilje. We had reports on social networks for polling station 112 in Zemun, that there were irregularities, but that is not true. He states that at the polling station in the Stari grad municipality, there is no control slip in the ballot box, but it was determined that this is not true. In the place of Ruski Krstur, there was no physical attack, but a verbal conflict," the REC said.