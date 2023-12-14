Politics Vučić: "We hadn't attacked our opponents' families, I am satisfied with the campaign" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said tonight that the progressives had the cleanest campaign because they did not insult anyone. Source: B92 Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 22:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As he said, they came before the citizens with a program, plans and promises.



Vučić said that the campaign they ran was very good and that he's satisfied.



"I'm satisfied, because we did our best, we had the most positive campaign, we didn't insult anyone or run chases against someone's family, but we came out with our promises, plan and program of what pensions and salaries will be - pension 650 euros, and salaries 1,400 euros. That's what we talked about on these trips," said Vučić.



Vučić said that the opposition also claimed that very respectable public figures who supported the list "Serbia must not stop" did so out of some interest and asked those who said that to say what interest they were talking about.