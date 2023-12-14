Politics Order issued by Prosecutor's Office re׃ information on causing riots on election day Higher Public Prosecutor's Office announced the information that on the day of the extraordinary elections in Serbia, on December 17, there could be excesses. ​ Source: B92 Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 16:40 Tweet Share

It is also possible, as stated, to interfere with the election process.



"The chief public prosecutor of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade has ordered increased duty in all basic public prosecutor's offices in the territory of the capital, as well as in the Belgrade VJT", according to the announcement of the VJT.



The prosecutor's office will immediately react to any attempt to prevent citizens from exercising their right to vote and prosecute the perpetrators of criminal acts, it continues and adds:



"A greater number of public prosecutors will be on duty in the prosecutor's offices in order to ensure an effective reaction to possible attempts to violate electoral rights and to ensure the smooth implementation of extraordinary elections in democratic conditions. The Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade reminds that the Criminal Code prescribes crimes against electoral rights, and between others and the criminal offense of Preventing the holding of voting from Article 159 of the Criminal Code, which prescribes that anyone who prevents voting at a polling station by force, threat or other illegal means, will be punished with a fine or imprisonment for up to 3 years, while whoever obstructs the voting by causing disorder at the polling station, as a result of which the voting is interrupted, will be punished with a fine or imprisonment for up to 2 years".