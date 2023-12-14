Politics Vučić in Kragujevac: Country is not a toy, let's show what country we want on Sunday The list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" is holding a pre-election rally in Kragujevac, in the "Jezero" hall. Source: B92 Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 16:16 Tweet Share

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will also speak at the meeting.



Vučić was greeted with great applause as he went on stage, with shouts of "Aco, Serb".



"Before I came to this hall, we were opening works on the bypass around Kragujevac, 26 kilometers. After that there will be another 33 kilometers, where we will connect Kragujevac with the Moravian Corridor with a high-speed road. This will make Kragujevac surrounded by road infrastructure," said Vučić.



"Just a few minutes ago, Toma Nikolić spoke and said something very nice. He said that when some started to hide in the shadows, not understanding that their work was most needed at that time, that is when he came out into the light to show others how to fight for Serbia even when it's difficult. Thank you, President Nikolic for that. Thank you to all wonderful people for their great support," he said.



"We had had numerous campaigns. They attacked our families. Since yesterday they have been telling us that we are mentally ill. I see wonderful people here who love Serbia, you are not mentally ill, you are Serbia. They know that Serbia will win on Sunday and that for four years they will be without power and that's why they prepared their plans, which are plans against Serbia. At 9, half past 10 in the evening, Djilas's deputy Jovanović will come out and say how they won in Belgrade, and they think that by doing so they will scare someone, so they will occupy institutions. We don't expect congratulations from them. Serbia will not return to good times of locked-up factories, Serbia wants modern highways and railways," said Vučić.



"Šumadija wants to move forward, those who will destroy the heart of Serbia will not. You have seen how many criticisms we suffered about Kosovo and Metohija. And in this campaign, whatever they are asked about Kosovo, they have only one sentence, "we are here to destroy Vučić". Do you have something to do, to build?", Vučić asked.



"Pensions will have to follow salaries and they will have to grow faster. By the end of the next mandate, pensions will be 650 euros, salaries 1,400 euros. And you know when I say it, you know it will be like that. Serbia has a great opportunity to make the biggest growth in its history. And that's not an empty promise, I know that we will win on Sunday. But I want to be able to look you in the face every Monday, so that people can live better than now," he said.



"Everyone always has a complaint, they always have something to pass on to you, but at the end of the day, everyone is happy because they have "crazy Vučić", because he will do everything to save Kosovo as part of Serbia, but also the children, so that no one returns to them in coffins. It is important for our country to preserve stability and peace, but it is extremely important to preserve independence in decision-making, a sovereign and libertarian policy. What will the government in Serbia do to us if we implement 100 percent of the decisions from Brussels? I want the people of Serbia to decide on to our destiny. We have to pursue such a policy," said Vučić and added: "We fought more than ever in this campaign, I feel it in the people."



"Elections are not a game, the state is not a toy. Sunday is an opportunity to show what kind of Serbia we want. Serbia will experience its greatest prosperity, Expo 2027 is the chance for that. "Uncle Dača" is coming, it will be one of the best stadiums in Serbia. I am asking you all dear people, with special thanks to women, mothers, those who keep families, I want to thank you for your support and to invite you to go to the polls. Thank you for a wonderful campaign, and if we lose, we will congratulate the winners. But thank you for your endless love, thank you for your unprecedented support. Let us defeat them and secure an absolute majority in the Assembly of Serbia. Let us make important decisions, and that is why I ask you to commit to winning more convincingly than ever. We are not satisfied with anything else. For a great and convincing victory! Who can lose with such wonderful people? Serbia must not stop, Long live Serbia!" said Vucic. ​



Vucevic: The people understood what is going to be decided on December 17

First on the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop", Miloš Vučević greeted the crowd.



"The campaign has been going on for almost seven weeks, we visited Serbia and wherever we were, in any part of Serbia, only the key phrase "Serbia must not stop" was heard, that is the main message, people understood, the people understood about what we will decide on December 17," said Vucevic.



"It is not just a mere formality, just one in a series of elections. After many years, Serbia is at a major crossroads. Are we going to move forward or are we going to go back. Do we want Serbia in 2027 as a modern, developed, advanced, but a country that has not renounced its culture, spirituality. Or until 2012, where factories were closing, people were left without work. The choice is very clear. On the one hand, you have the politics of the future of Serbia, the list of Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop. On the other hand, you have all the other lists. Without any delusion, whether they are fake Europeans, quasi-patriots, they all have the same goal to overthrow Vučić and Serbia. They all have the same boss, Dragan Djilas, both politically and financially. Either we vote for Vučić or Djilas. Everyone raises their heads, for the elections on December 17, everyone to the polls, let's all go out, let's win convincingly. One list, one policy, one country, one love, list number 1 Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop. Let's go to win! Long live Serbia!" said Vucevic.