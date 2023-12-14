Politics Aleksandar Vučić's election results' assumptions: "They chose the wrong tactics" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke today about the elections, the election campaign, the opposition, but also about the results he expects on Sunday. Source: B92 Thursday, December 14, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Vučić referred to the meetings he had with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as the chairman of the UAE Executive Affairs Authority and Manchester City club owner Khaldoon al-Mubarak.



"I was doing all the government work, so it was not easy to get there, to help the list that I love and support with all my might, but I did my best," he said at the beginning.



Vučić also commented on recent research and pointed out that "Serbia against violence" list will have 22 and 23 percent of the vote, and added that some right-wing options will have significantly less. He also stated that there is a possibility of surprises.



"We will see on Sunday," Vucic said.



"Our opponents chose, to my joy, the wrong tactic. Their vanity was faster, their tactic was based on hatred for me and the store, without a plan and program... It was a horror... Without content, we will turn to riots... They know they are going to lose," he explained.



As for the Belgrade elections, he stated that it will be the most uncertain. "They (coalition Serbia against violence) had a huge advantage, we turned it around, we'll see if we can hold on," he pointed out and added that the opposition was leading before the elections were called, but he stated that it is now in decline.



According to election polls, in the republican elections, SNS is at 42.8 percent, Serbia Against Violence 21.3 percent, SPS 9.75 percent, Dveri and Zavetnici 7 percent, NADA Coalition 5 percent and the rest are below the census.



"I think the campaign was good in that sense, we didn't even call anyone traitors, we didn't mention families," said Vucic and added:



"You can see from the numbers that it is the list that is the most clearly and constantly growing. You have different approaches of people. You have some who long to announce that they are successful in research. Even if it was a total lie".



As he said, he did not allow them to publish what they were doing.



"We now work on a daily basis. It's called rolling. And then you compare those numbers and look at the trends of the previous two or three days. I would always take the polls as authoritative. If you are sure that SNS does not have 42.8 percent, go out, put money that they will have less and you will earn huge money. Or if you are sure that Serbia against violence will have 30 and 40%, put money that it will have more than 22%, earn money. I think they will have between 22 and 23, if you ask me," said the President of Serbia.



He added that he did not want to talk about it.



"I am a man who is too serious to play with it. I think that some right-wing parties will have significantly less than what is written there, but those are probably my wrong assumptions, we will see on Sunday," he said.

About the support he receives

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent today a letter of support to President Vučić, in which he told him that Serbia went through a fantastic development path during his mandate as Prime Minister, and then as President, and that he is not surprised that the citizens of Serbia regularly reward him with their trust.



"You have people who openly cheer for our opponents, this is the word above all in Pristina, Zagreb, while it is clear that the people in Republika Srpska will support the list Serbia must not stop, as well as the people in Montenegro," added Vučić.



In response to the statement that there are many people from abroad who have provided support both directly and indirectly, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Vučić said:



"You have people who openly support our opponents, but there are also many friends. And it is clear that there are some circles of power in Western Europe that will always be against us as long as we preserve the territorial integrity of Serbia. We intend to do so in the future as well. But there are many friends. One of the leaders of the European Union told me 'You wouldn't believe how many of us are rooting for you right now, you just know that because of this left-liberal media we can't say that'. I said some can, some cannot. But I think people understand well what Serbia had accomplished in the previous period," he said.



Belgrade elections

"Our opponents chose, to their sorrow, and to my joy, the wrong tactics. Who knows how many times their vanity was faster and greater than anything else, so their tactics were based on hatred for me, my family, without any programs and plans. If you listened to the speeches from their final meeting from the day before yesterday, it was a horror. I wouldn't have allowed our people to address the people in a local community like that, to be completely honest, if I could see that's what they're saying. So, without content, without anything, completely empty. Just knock it down, destroy it, put it away, we'll turn to riots if we don't know what to do and so on," said the President of Serbia.



As he said, they "know they will lose". "And that's why they are already looking for an alibi and everything else in advance. As far as Belgrade is concerned, there have been huge changes, tectonic changes, and we will see if it will be enough. The most uncertain elections are certainly in Belgrade, and I believe that it is important that everyone come out so that we can fulfill these promises for Serbia and for Vojvodina, because about the elections in the province few people talk, and those are very important elections. It will be the most uncertain in Belgrade, where they had a huge advantage, then we succeeded there to turn it around completely. Now, we'll see whether we will endure or not," said Vučić in a guest appearance on TV K1. He pointed out that every vote will be important.



"What is evident is that the Coalition 'Serbia against violence' recorded a significant decline in Belgrade. Whether it will be enough for us or not, we'll see. They were ahead of us and they should have defeated us in Belgrade", he said.